TV Tonight
Not exactly the happy meal of documentary series, “McMillions” examines how a criminal mastermind defrauded the famous McDonald’s Monopoly promotional game of millions of dollars in prize money. But he eventually was handed a Go To Jail card. 9 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Wouldn’t it be nice to have some sign language knowledge in your tool belt? You never know when it might come in handy. Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind will offer American Sign Language Immersion for Professionals during two February workshops. Those with little or no ASL training should attend the level one and two class from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Those with some knowledge or fluency should attend the level three and four class from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22. The cost is $75. Call 578-2270 or email mcuccaro@csdb.org.