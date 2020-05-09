There’s been lots of interest in fashionable scarves recently. Here’s how to tie them: Facebook’s 5-Minute Crafts Scarves video takes you step by step. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Learn how to tie scarves, just like on TV
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
