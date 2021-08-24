From my brief experience in CO.A.T.I. — the hip food court on South Tejon Street downtown — you can’t go wrong. But Anju is a particular winner. Korean street eats include bulgogi, dumplings and wings. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Korean street eats at hip food court in downtown Colorado Springs
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
