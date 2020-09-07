Steep yourself in the era of old movies. Kimball's Peak Three Theater is now offering the new program "Kimball's Classics." The first selection? The 1922 "Nosferatu," a silent German Expressionist horror film. Perfect for fall. Also perfect is the price — only $2. The movies are limited runs as space permits, so get your ticket in advance; kimballspeakthree.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Kimball's Peak Three Theater to offer 'Kimball's Classics'
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
