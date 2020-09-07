KIMBALLS
Kimball's Peak Three Theater is now offering the new program "Kimball's Classics." (Mark Reis, The Gazette)

 MARK REIS

Steep yourself in the era of old movies. Kimball's Peak Three Theater is now offering the new program "Kimball's Classics." The first selection? The 1922 "Nosferatu," a silent German Expressionist horror film. Perfect for fall. Also perfect is the price — only $2. The movies are limited runs as space permits, so get your ticket in advance; kimballspeakthree.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

