Kate Winslet is one of my favorite actors. Watching her play Mare Sheehan, a gritty, flawed detective, with a sensitive side buried far below her rough exterior, in HBO's "Mare of Easttown," is a treat. The seven-part, stand-alone series got off to a slow start for me, but its fire slowly built to the murder of a young mom. Sheehan dives into the case, and in so doing, must throw suspicion on close friends and family in her small Philadelphia town. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
