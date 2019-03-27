TV tonight
In the offbeat reality competition “Million Dollar Mile,” contestants can win a million bucks by running a mile. Only trouble is, they have to deal with a grueling obstacle course — and a group of athletes trying to keep them from the finish line. Tim Tebow hosts. 8 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Hello spring and a new season of First Friday activities. On April 5, hop on the first of this year’s popular free shuttle buses to art galleries, musical entertainment and restaurants downtown and in Old Colorado City and Manitou Springs. Last season’s First Friday fun events had 36,000 participants, most of whom had discovered the happiness of no driving around and searching for parking because they had hitched handy rides on the shuttles. Check the 5 to 8 p.m. schedules and shuttle pickup locations at peakradar.com. Bring on the weekends!