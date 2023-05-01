Funny lady Julia Louis-Dreyfus took the catchall advice to listen to her elders seriously. In her new podcast, "Wiser Than Me," she does just that, focusing exclusively on older women and how to live a full and meaningful life. Her first episodes give us deep dives with Jane Fonda, Carol Burnett, Amy Tan, Diane von Furstenberg, Isabel Allende and Fran Lebowitz. Listen wherever you get your podcasts; lemonadamedia.com/show/wiser-than-me-with-julia-louis-dreyfus. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
