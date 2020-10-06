Is it longer than it needs to be? Probably. Will you be entertained? Definitely. HBO’s six-part documentary series “McMillions” unwraps the stranger-than-fiction plot that fixed the McDonald’s Monopoly game in the 1990s. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Juicy docuseries about McDonald's Monopoly fraud
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
