Singer-songwriter Josh Ritter has followed up 2019’s great “Fever Breaks” with another gem of an album. “See Here, I Have Built You a Mansion” is built with his folky mix of quiet thoughtfulness (“Be of Good Heart”) and upbeat joyfulness (“Time is Wasting”). — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Josh Ritter wastes no time making great music
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
