Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme Muñiz, 12, has done some singing with mom and her dad, Marc Anthony, but now she has a book, an inspirational picture book of her prayers, "Lord Help Me." Published in English and Spanish. It benefits protecting sloths and other wildlife. tinyurl.com/ya5hpkjw — Linda Navarro, The Gazette

