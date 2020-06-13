Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme Muñiz, 12, has done some singing with mom and her dad, Marc Anthony, but now she has a book, an inspirational picture book of her prayers, "Lord Help Me." Published in English and Spanish. It benefits protecting sloths and other wildlife. tinyurl.com/ya5hpkjw — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme has picture book of prayers
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
