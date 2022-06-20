Count me in as super stoked about Netflix's latest addition to the canon of films based on Jane Austen novels. "Persuasion" will debut July 15, and star Dakota Johnson as heroine Anne Elliott and Cosmo Jarvis as her ex-fiancé Captain Frederick Wentworth, whom she jilted when her family persuaded her he wasn't good enough. In a quirky directorial choice, Anne often breaks the fourth wall to address viewers, as she pines for the Captain after he reappears in her life. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
