Dear young readers, OK if I borrow your Jacqueline Woodson books and poetry? Her stories are lovely and inspiring for all ages. “Miracle’s Boys,” “The Day You Begin,” “Red at the Bone” and so many more. — Linda Navarro
Pikes Pick: Jacqueline Woodson writes for the young, with messages for all ages
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
