At Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna, the eggplant burger is a must try. For $12, you get two grilled eggplant slices on a toasted brioche bun with roasted red pepper, feta cheese spread, lettuce, fresh tomato and red onion. Get roasted potatoes for the side. Opa! — Teresa Farney, The Gazette, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments