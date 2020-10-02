At Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna, the eggplant burger is a must try. For $12, you get two grilled eggplant slices on a toasted brioche bun with roasted red pepper, feta cheese spread, lettuce, fresh tomato and red onion. Get roasted potatoes for the side. Opa! — Teresa Farney, The Gazette, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: It's Greek to me
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
