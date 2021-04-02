The Club Scout sandwich at Homa Café + Bar in Kindship Landing, 415 S. Nevada Ave., does not disappoint. Two thumbs-up for the layers of roasted turkey, avocado, thick crisp bacon, muenster cheese and peppery arugulabetween slices of out-of-this-world toasted Japanese milk bread. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Hedy
Pikes Pick: It's a mouthful
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Popular “The Chosen” series debuts second season on Easter Sunday
-
New Colorado mountain coaster close to opening
-
Trails to expand in beloved Colorado Springs park, offering 'wilderness feel'
-
Colorado Springs man builds and gives away squirrel houses to keep 'sweet creatures' safe
-
'Wild West' shooting area west of Colorado Springs a focus of Forest Service plan