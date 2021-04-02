The Club Scout sandwich at Homa Café + Bar in Kindship Landing, 415 S. Nevada Ave., does not disappoint. Two thumbs-up for the layers of roasted turkey, avocado, thick crisp bacon, muenster cheese and peppery arugulabetween slices of out-of-this-world toasted Japanese milk bread. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

