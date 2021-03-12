Beast & Brews, 7 Spectrum Loop, is where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with half-priced beer and appetizers. Specialty cocktails and an Irish-inspired menu will be offered. Details: 247-1040, beastsandbrews.com. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

