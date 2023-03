It’s not every day I’m going to shout out a YouTube content creator, but 30-something, Washington, D.C.-based interior designer Caroline Winkler is adorable, wise and so funny. Her YouTube channel (search for @Caroline_Winkler) brings me much joy. Weekly videos are a menagerie of interior design content (check out the one from a month ago where she critiques the home decor of actors and real-life couple David Harbour and Lily Allen), thoughts about living alone, dating, apartment hunting and more. Courtesy Caroline Winkler