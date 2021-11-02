Features writer
The wait was worth it. The War on Drugs has dropped "I Don't Live Here Anymore," the indie rock band's first studio album since 2017. It's another poppy, musical journey only this six-person group can deliver. — Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
