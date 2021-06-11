Beet hummus crudité at White Pie Pizzeria, 330 S. Nevada Ave., is a stunning presentation of chickpea and roasted beet hummus with an assortment of oven-charred veggies for dipping. And a side of vibrant green herb tahini. A delicious first course for sharing. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Hummus among us
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
7 recent restaurant additions Colorado Springs foodies will love
-
Farmers market schedule for the Colorado Springs area in 2021
-
Life on the high line: Inside the rising thrill across Colorado's outdoors
-
This Colorado Springs photographer lives life day by day, frame by frame
-
Colorado Springs parks system falls in annual ranking, trailing other major Colorado cities