Beet hummus crudité at White Pie Pizzeria, 330 S. Nevada Ave.,  is a stunning presentation of chickpea and roasted beet hummus with an assortment of oven-charred veggies for dipping. And a side of vibrant green herb tahini. A delicious first course for sharing. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

