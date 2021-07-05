Many of us became proud plant mamas and papas over the last year. And some of us added to our already large collection. Greg is here for you. It’s an app that keeps track of your houseplants. All you do is add each of your plants and Greg will send daily notifications when your green babies need watering. The Apple app is $6.99 per month, $29.99 per year or $49.99 for lifetime access. Go online to greg.app/plant-care or get it through the Apple App Store. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

