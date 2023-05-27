Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Taps will be played by bugler, trumpeters at 3 p.m. local time everywhere to honor veterans Monday. Or have a minute of silence during the Taps Across America moment. Musicians register at TapsAcrossAmerica.org. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
