Young at-home remote learners need a recess. Here’s a crafty one: Paws ’N Play from Great Wolf Lodge and Craft Box Girls, greatwolf.com/blog. Quick projects, snack recipes, tic-tac-toe rocks and more. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Home recess fun from Great Wolf and Craft Box Girls
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
