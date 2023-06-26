I'm a little biased, but "Alaska Daily" entertained me. The show, which debuted last year, follows Eileen Fitzgerald, played by Hilary Swank, a fancy pants reporter from a New York City media company who gets dismissed because her source gives her inaccurate information. An old editor friend hires her on at the Daily Alaskan, where she helps track down the killer of a missing Indigenous woman. Watch it on Hulu. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Contact the writer: 636-0270
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only