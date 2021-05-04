You think you know about a subject — and then Ken Burns comes along. The documentarian’s latest is “Hemingway,” a three-part series dissecting the literature and controversial life of the luminary. Streaming at pbs.org or on the PBS app. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Hemingway like you've never seen him, courtesy Ken Burns
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
