Something to help businesses as they’re closed and folks can’t work. Buy gift certificates to use later at that restaurant, hair salon, etc. It’s money for them to use now. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Help restaurants, hair salons: buy gift certificates
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
