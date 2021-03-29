In “You Should Have Known,” Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 thriller, a psychotherapist is promoting her new book that chastises women for not listening to their intuition about the men in their lives. She believes they all could have saved themselves a lot of pain by paying attention to the red flags early on. But what happens when the mother of a boy at her son’s school is murdered? And she can’t find her husband anywhere? Did she also miss the red flags? Korelitz’s book inspired last year’s “The Undoing” on HBO, starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. — Jennifer Mulson
Pikes Pick: HBO's 'Undoing' based on 2014 thriller
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
