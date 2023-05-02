Daily Weather Report Powered By:
This image released by HBO shows Bill Hader in a scene from "Barry."
The bizarre HBO series "Barry," about a Marine trying to swap his violent past for Hollywood, enters its fourth and final season, promising more laughs, drama and bloodshed to the end. New episodes every Sunday night. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
