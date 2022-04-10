ENTER-TV-WINNING-TIME-REVIEW-MCT (copy)

From left, John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah and Jason Clarke appear in “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”

 HBO

The HBO series “Winning Time” is a fast, raunchy trip through the 1980s rise of the Lakers under owner Jerry Buss and star Magic Johnson. A creation of Adam McKay, master of bombastic, thought-provoking cinema. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

