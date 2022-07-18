For those with a penchant to enter the world of the supernatural, '80s-themed Netflix series "Stranger Things," head to Allusion Speakeasy. The tiny bar, which now has two locations, operates with a revolving pop-up theme that changes every quarter. From now through September, its downtown location, 323 N. Tejon St., will be themed around the town of Hawkins on the series. Its new location, 3317 Cinema Point, will land you in the Upside Down. Reservations required; allusionbar.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
