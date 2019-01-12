TV TONIGHT
Now that the mushy holiday movies are over, we can get back to demented crime stories. In “My Mother’s Split Personalities,” a widow (Lindsay Hartley) acts bizarrely while under the control of a boyfriend (Jefferson Brown) plotting to get his hands on the fortune left behind by her late husband. 6 p.m., Lifetime)
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Want to help RezDawg Rescue? Head to Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave., for the Passport to Northern Italy wine dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For $59 (plus tax and tip), you get a five-course dinner with wine. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the pups. Call Coaltrain Fine Wine, Craft Beer and Spirits, 475-9700.