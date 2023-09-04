The Paint Mines Interpretive Park is worth the trip east to the area around Calhan. Certified interpretive guides with El Paso County will lead hikes from 9:30-11:30 a.m. every other Saturday through October. Pre-registration is suggested and the jaunt is $3. Find more information online at communityservices.elpasoco.com/parks-and-recreation/paint-mines-interpretive-park. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags