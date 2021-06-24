Boozy sea salt, bourbon and caramel milkshake with pretzels and a toasted marshmallow on top at Brakeman’s Burgers, Brews, Shakes, 10 S. Sierra Madre St. Guilty pleasure in a frosty mug. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Grown-up shakes at Colorado Springs restaurant
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
