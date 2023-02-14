Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Taco El Amigo east of downtown Colorado Springs. Gazette photo
Features writer
These might be the best tacos you’ve never had in Colorado Springs: Tacos El Amigo, 2416 E. Boulder St. It’s easy to miss driving on Platte Avenue east of downtown. Next time, don’t. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places making Colorado colorful.
