Denver Biscuit Co.

Denver Biscuit Co.(Located at: 528 S. Tejon) “The Franklin” - Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese smothered in Housemade Sausage and Vegetarian Mushroom Gravy Thursday December 13, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

 Jeff Kearney

You think you want sausage gravy to go with your biscuits at Denver Biscuit Co., 528 S. Tejon. You want the mushroom gravy. Seriously. I keep finding surprising delights at the multi-faceted eatery. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

Tags