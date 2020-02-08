TV Tonight
You might want to keep the lights on for “Ma.” The 2019 psychological horror film stars Octavia Spencer as a lonely middle-aged woman who develops an unnerving kind of friendship with a group of teenagers who like to party in her basement. 7 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
They’re celestially yummy and come complete with little stars. They’re the newest apples, the Cosmic Crisp. Developed over 20 years at Washington State University, they’re a large and heavy mix of Honeycrisp and Enterprise, and are in stores now. A tad expensive as they’re introduced, they indeed have tiny stars on them. For eons, Red Delicious were popular apples of choice but became a bit ho hum. Enter crispy treats.