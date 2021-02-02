It’s OK to be disturbed watching “Dick Johnson is Dead.” The maker of the genre-bending Netflix documentary aims to get comfortable with the uncomfortable by envisioning her father’s pending death. In doing so, she forces us to also come to grips with mortality. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Getting comfortable with the uncomfortable in Netflix doc 'Dick Johnson is Dead'
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
