Need to get in your happy place? Order crawfish boil takeout from Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen & Seafood Co. noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Live Louisiana crawfish cooked with potatoes, corn and sausage. Cost is $32.95 for three pounds, $52.95 for five pounds. Details: 964-0234, mommapearls.com. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Get your crawfish fix at this Colorado Springs restaurant
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
