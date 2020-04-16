Need to get in your happy place? Order crawfish boil takeout from Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen & Seafood Co. noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Live Louisiana crawfish cooked with potatoes, corn and sausage. Cost is $32.95 for three pounds, $52.95 for five pounds. Details: 964-0234, mommapearls.com. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Tags

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments