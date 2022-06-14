Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Catherine Stieglitz dances as John Wise and Tribe perform last year during the Hillside Gardens concert series.
Features writer
Get in on Colorado Springs’ coolest concert series this summer. That’s at the quirky Hillside Gardens, where bands play from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $15 entry includes a drink. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.