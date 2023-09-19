614e91ea28b26.image.jpg (copy)

Mark Yoder, center, and Earl Kirkwood, right, raise their glasses in celebration during Oktoberfest at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.  (The Gazette, Chancey Bush)

It's not fall without Oktoberfest. Colorado Springs' annual shenanigans (beer steins, lederhosens, wiener dog racing and all) are set for the weekend of Sept. 29 at the Western Museum of Mining and Industry. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

