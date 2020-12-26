Learn the tricks to mending your clothes with a free video series from Pikes Peak Library District, from hemming to fixing to updating. Through Thursday. ppld.org/mending-clothes-clinic. — Linda Navarro
Pikes Pick: Get help mending clothes by video, Pikes Peak Library District
End your year with a great way to learn how to mend clothes, to hem, patch and customize things: the Pikes Peak Library District's virtual "Sewing: Visible Mending Clothes Clinic." It's free, in six parts through Thursday (Dec. 31). ppld.org/mending-clothes-clinic - Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
