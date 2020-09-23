Culver's

Culver's is offering scoops of frozen custard for $1 on Thursday.

 Courtesy of Culver's

Frozen custard lovers, it’s your lucky day. Culver’s is offering $1 scoops of frozen custard on Thursday for Scoops of Thanks Day. And you can enjoy your dish knowing it’s for a good cause. Proceeds will go to local FFA chapters as part of Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

