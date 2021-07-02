A Grazing Life farm-to-table dinners are in full swing. Your ticket gets you food from local farms prepared by local chefs for amazing meals with live music, beer, wine or spirits and a tour of the Frost Family Farm. Visit agrazinglife.com. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Fun at the farm
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
