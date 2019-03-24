TV tonight
As the martial-arts drama “Into the Badlands” begins its final chapter, an imprisoned Bajie warns Sunny that Pilgrim can’t be trusted. But with his son’s life on the line, Sunny struggles with his decision to help Pilgrim unlock the Meridian Chamber. 8 p.m., AMC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
“The Broadmoor: Spirit of the West” and “Sea Island: Soul of the South” each contains a collection of recipes from the luxury resorts. You’ll get a taste of Georgia with dishes featured at Sea Island’s Tavola restaurant. And there are many popular dishes included from several of The Broadmoor’s eateries. The pages also are packed with Colorado history. Cost is $85 for the set. Available at The Broadmoor and shop.broadmoor.com.