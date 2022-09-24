Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Volunteer Kendle with graduate Winter
(Freedom Service Dogs courtesy photo)
Want to train a puppy? Freedom Service Dogs, serving military and vets, needs 50 volunteer puppy raisers for service dogs in training. Email: hperruccio@freedomservicedogs.org — Linda Navarro, The Gazette, The Gazette
