Volunteer Kendle with graduate Winter

(Freedom Service Dogs courtesy photo)

Want to train a puppy? Freedom Service Dogs, serving military and vets, needs 50 volunteer puppy raisers for service dogs in training. Email: hperruccio@freedomservicedogs.org — Linda Navarro, The Gazette, The Gazette

