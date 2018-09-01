If you’re looking for fun, free entertainment on Labor Day weekend, look no further than Monu-Palooza Music Festival on Sunday in Monument’s Limbach Park, 151 Front St. Five Pikes Peak region bands will perform. Eighty3 (‘80s and ‘90s rock, alternative and new wave) kicks things off at 1 p.m. Skin&Bones (rock) plays at 2. Wirewood Station (Americana, country, bluegrass) is on at 3. Ashtõnz (pop, rock, country, blues) plays at 4:30, and The VooDoo Hawks (Americana, rock, blue) are on at 6:15 p.m.
Pikes Pick: Free musical treats galore in Monument
