go-music

If you’re looking for fun, free entertainment on Labor Day weekend, look no further than Monu-Palooza Music Festival on Sunday in Monument’s Limbach Park, 151 Front St. Five Pikes Peak region bands will perform. Eighty3 (‘80s and ‘90s rock, alternative and new wave) kicks things off at 1 p.m. Skin&Bones (rock) plays at 2. Wirewood Station (Americana, country, bluegrass) is on at 3. Ashtõnz (pop, rock, country, blues) plays at 4:30, and The VooDoo Hawks (Americana, rock, blue) are on at 6:15 p.m.

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Features Reporter/Special Sections Editor

Michelle is a features reporter and special sections editor for the Gazette. A Penn State graduate, she joined the Gazette in 2015.

Load comments