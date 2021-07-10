My granddaughter discovered her all-time favorite "starter" on the menu at Garden of the Gods Cafe. Doughnut holes, hot and delish. Free with morning entrees Wednesdays and Thursdays through July 15. — Linda Navarro
Pikes Pick: Free morning doughnut holes at Garden of the Gods Cafe downtown
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
