Find fresh salad greens at Emerge Aquaponics, 4135 Shoup Road, Black Forest. Pick up two free bags of greens 1 to 4 p.m. (while supply lasts) Friday and April 10. You can pull up to the drive-up stand without leaving your vehicle. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Tags

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments