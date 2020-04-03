Find fresh salad greens at Emerge Aquaponics, 4135 Shoup Road, Black Forest. Pick up two free bags of greens 1 to 4 p.m. (while supply lasts) Friday and April 10. You can pull up to the drive-up stand without leaving your vehicle. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes PIck: Free greens in Black Forest
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
