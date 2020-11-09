I love pretty much anything having to do with Broadway musicals. The 2019 biographical miniseries “Fosse/Verdon” is no exception. It chronicles the fraught relationship of director and choreographer Bob Fosse and actor and dancer Gwen Verdon. Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams excel in their roles, particularly Williams, who won a Golden Globe for her efforts. It’s on Hulu; hulu.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

