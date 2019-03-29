TV tonight
Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson make a dynamic duo in “The Highwaymen.” The film follows the untold real-life story of two former Texas Rangers who relied on their old-school skills to track down notorious criminals Bonnie and Clyde. Netflix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
“The Kaitlyn Bristowe Spring Break Tour” will stop at Denver’s Paramount Theatre on April 15. Who’s Bristowe? If you’re a fan of “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette,” you know she was a contestant on the former and the star of the latter in 2015. Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph will join her on stage. Underwood, the most recent star of “The Bachelor,” allegedly found love with contestant Randolph, though viewers everywhere know she’s probably not that into him. Tickets are $45. Call 866-461-6556 or go online to altitudetickets.com.