The natural world holds much wisdom, if you can get quiet enough to hear. Join Summer Lajoie for a forest therapy walk next month at Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road. Lajoie will guide you through the woods as you connect with nature on three occasions: 1-3:30 p.m. Jan. 9, 9:30 a.m.-noon Jan. 14 and 23, $15-$20, pre-paid registration required; 520-6972, listeningpines.com, elpasocountynaturecenters.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

