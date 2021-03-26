It’s back: Fried mozzarella burger at Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 1765 Briargate Parkway. A juicy burger topped with fried fresh mozzarella, tomato jam, leaf lettuce, garlic mayo, red onion and Dijon mustard. Pair it with a hand-cut French fries and a beer. Hurry. Available until Wednesday. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

